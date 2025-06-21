Vadnagar (Gujarat) [India], June 21 (ANI): A total of 2121 people made a Guinness World Record when they held Yoga's Cobra pose for two minutes and nine seconds in Gujarat's Vadnagar on Saturday.

According to Richard Stunning, official adjudicator at Guinness World Records, a record with a title for the most people performing the cobra pose in yoga began on Saturday. The minimum number of participants for the record was 250; they had to hold the Yoga Cobra pose for at least a minute.

A total of 2184 participants breached the one-minute timeline; they ended up holding the cobra pose for two minutes and nine seconds. The Guinness World Records discounted 64 participants, after which 2121 participants held the cobra pose for two minutes and nine seconds to clinch the Guinness World Record.

"The Guinness World Records title that starts today is the most people performing the cobra pose in yoga, simultaneously. We set a guideline that everyone had to do it for at least a minute each, and we set a minimum target of 250 participants. Today, they did it for more than a minute, they did it for two minutes and nine seconds, and the total was 2185. We had to discount 64 participants. So the confirmed title is 2121 participants. Given we set a minimum of 250, this is smashing the Guinness World Record. Congratulations to everyone involved, and it's a fantastic achievement", Richard Stunning told ANI.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Health Minister Rishikesh Patel expressed his happiness over the achievement and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the achievement.

"The world is happy with the gift that India has given to it, and PM Modi did it... As PM Modi says, This Yoga is for everyone", he told ANI.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed Yoga on the International Yoga Day on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the main national event on the 11th International Yoga Day from Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

