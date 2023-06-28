Hyderabad, Jun 28 (PTI) A team of Gujarat ATS questioned two persons here, who were allegedly in touch with a woman arrested recently in connection with the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) module case, official sources said on Wednesday.

The woman was among the four persons who were arrested by Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on June 10.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had said it had busted an ISKP module and arrested three men and a woman, in operations carried out in Porbandar and Surat. The men hail from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrested woman, was in contact with the two persons -- 41-year-old man, who runs a medical store at Kalapather here and a 19-year-old woman from the city, they said adding Gujarat police were screening those with whom she (arrested woman accused) was in contact with.

The duo from the city was questioned by a team of Gujarat ATS and both of them were being treated as witnesses in the case and today they were taken to Gujarat, an official of Telangana police said.

Gujarat Police had then said they seized incriminating materials from them that showed their association with the banned terrorist organisation.

The ISKP is a transnational Salafi-Jihadist organisation and a UN-designated terrorist organisation.

