Jaipur, June 20: Another Kota coaching student has been found to have committed suicide, police said on Wednesday. Aaditya Seth, 17, taking NEET classes, had allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday night. He had come from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district to Kota two months back with a dream of becoming a doctor. Police have found a suicide note which said that he is taking this step on his own and no one is to be blamed.

"No one either my family or anyone else should be tortured after my death," said the suicide note. As per SHO, Vigyan Nagar, Devesh Bhardwaj, police received information of a student’s suicide at around 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday. Staying in a PG, Seth's room was on the third floor and he used to go for dinner with his friends. When he did not come out of his room for dinner, his friend called him, however, he did not take the call. NEET Aspirant From Bihar Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself in Rajasthan’s Kota.

The friend then reached his room and found the room dark and closed from inside. He called the landlord who tried and opened the door. When they lit the torch, Seth was found hanging from a fan. Police were called immediately, brought the body down and declared him dead. Now investigation is on based on his sucide note, the SHO said. Seth’s father, meanwhile, said that he never felt that his son is under pressure. Even on Tuesday, he had a talk with his mother in the morning and he sounded normal. Rajasthan: NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide by Hanging Herself at House in Kota.

On Monday night, Mehul from Udaipur had committed suicide in Kota. Even his father had said that his son had never spoken of any pressure and has been sounding well. “Had he spoken of any kind of pressure, we would have taken him back to Udaipur.” Police are probing the case and further investigation is on.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2023 06:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).