Jamnagar, Jun 23: A three-storeyed residential building in Jamnagar city in Gujarat collapsed on Friday evening, officials said.

While four persons have been rescued in an operation mounted by the fire brigade, local residents claimed eight to ten people may be trapped in the debris. Balcony Collapse in Gujarat Video: Major Accident During Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad as Gallery of Building Collapses on Procession, 11 Injured.

Residential Building Collapses in Jamnagar

VIDEO | Several feared trapped under the debris of a building that collapsed in Sadhna Colony of Gujarat's Jamnagar earlier today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/5DVSCW5qml — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 23, 2023

"A three-storeyed residential building in Sadhana Colony area collapsed in the evening. Four persons have been rescued in the operation underway. The building was constructed by the Gujarat Housing Board nearly three decades back," an official said.

Jamnagar municipal commissioner DN Modi, senior civic officials and local MLA Divyesh Akbari rushed to the spot and are overseeing the rescue operation, he said.

Local residents said the building was in a dilapidated condition and it collapsed at around 6:00 pm when residents were still inside. Gujarat Building Collapse: Three-Storey Building Collapses in Ahmedabad's Vejalpur Area, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

While three to four persons were pulled out alive from the rubble and hospitalised, eight to ten persons are feared to be trapped inside, residents said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)