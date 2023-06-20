In a shocking incident that took place during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Gujarat, over 11 people were injured after the balcony of a building collapsed in Ahmedabad. According to news reports, the incident took place during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad, A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The 14-second video clips show the balcony of a building collapsing on the procession as the Rath Yatra passes through the streets of Ahmedabad. Nearly 11 people are said to be injured in this incident. Ahmedabad Rath Yatra 2023 Date and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Auspicious Hindu Festival Celebrated in Gujarat.

Balcony of Building Collapses in Ahmedabad

Accident During Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)