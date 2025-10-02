Porbandar (Gujarat) [India], October 2 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended prayer meet at Kirti Mandir in Porbandar on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "Vocal for Local" and "Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar Ghar Swadeshi," Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has adopted an approach to provide substantial discounts on Khadi, the symbol of Swadeshi, starting this Gandhi Jayanti.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, October 2, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

To realise Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Khadi, the Gujarat CM announced a 30% special market promotion assistance on the production cost of Swadeshi products -- Khadi and Polyvastra -- starting from Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2025.

Consumers can avail this benefit as a rebate on Khadi purchases until December 31. This decision to provide a discount on Khadi will promote wider production, sale, and use of indigenous goods, furthering the vision of an Atmanirbhar and prosperous India, aligning with the Prime Minister's motto "Khadi for Nation - Khadi for Fashion.

Also Read | Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2025: Central Railway Running Special Trains to Nagpur As Followers of Dr BR Ambedkar Converge at Deekshabhoomi.

The 30 percent special market promotion assistance announced on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti is expected to boost sales of Khadi and Polyvastra products across the state. This includes items crafted by artisans of cooperatives and organisations, such as mat, carpet, silk patola, woollen sweaters, jerseys, shawls, and various Khadi ready-made garments and handcrafted goods.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's decisionis expected to bring a financial boost to rural artisans producing and selling Khadi and Gram Udyog items this Diwali.The Khadi Board will organise Khadi and Polyvastra exhibition-cum-sale fairs at multiple locations across the state this Gandhi Jayanti.

This Gandhi Jayanti, exhibition-cum-sale fairs will be held at Bharuch from October 5-14 Chikhli from November 5-14 and Vapi from November 16-25.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 156th birth anniversary.

The UP Chief Minister highlighted how Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth, non-violence, and Swadeshi played a key role in India's freedom struggle. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)