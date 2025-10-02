Nagpur, October 2: Nagpur is witnessing a massive influx of devotees today, October 2, on the auspicious occasion of Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2025 at Deekshabhoomi, with lakhs of followers of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar expected to attend. To ensure smooth and convenient travel, Central Railway, Nagpur Division, has deployed multiple special train services connecting Nagpur with major cities across Maharashtra and adjoining states.

Special trains running today include services on the Mumbai route, with Train No. 01020 Nagpur–CSMT Special departing Nagpur at 22:30 hrs, while Train No. 01019 CSMT–Nagpur had left Mumbai yesterday at 14:30 hrs. On the Pune route, Train No. 01216 departs Nagpur at 23:00 hrs today, and Train No. 01215 left Pune yesterday at 14:50 hrs. The Solapur sector is served by Train No. 01030 departing Nagpur at 23:30 hrs today, while the return train departed Solapur yesterday morning. Dhammachakra Pravartan Din Date: Know History and Significance of Day When Dr BR Ambedkar Embraced Buddhism at Deekshabhoomi

Other special services connect Nagpur with Nashik Road (Trains 01232/01234 and 01231/01233), Bhusaval (Trains 01214/01213), Akola (Trains 01132/01131), Nanded (Trains 07085–07088), and Bidar (Trains 07083/07084). All trains halt at key junctions including Ajni, Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Bhusaval, Chandrapur, Balharshah, and Purna, ensuring passenger convenience. Dhammachakra Pravartan Din Wishes and Greetings: Share Images, Quotes, Sayings and Wallpapers to Celebrate the Conversion of Dr BR Ambedkar and His Followers to Buddhism.

Central Railway had earlier urged passengers to book tickets in advance, travel safely and maintain cleanliness at stations and on board. These arrangements aim to provide a comfortable, safe and well-managed travel experience for devotees visiting Nagpur today for this spiritual event.

