Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the 'Punyashlok Devi Ahilyabai' Light and Sound Multimedia Show held at Vastral, Ahmedabad.

According to a release, on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary celebration of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Minister of Cultural Activities Mulubhai Bera, Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma, and Mayor of Ahmedabad Smt. Pratibha Jain also witnessed the Gujarati play based on the multimedia show depicting the life and legacy of the revered queen.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for the resounding success of Operation Sindoor, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel remarked that Indian history is replete with courageous warriors and valiant women who fought bravely and emerged victorious.

Punyashlok Devi Ahilyabai Holkar was not only a brave ruler and a skilled warrior but also a protector of faith and culture. At a time when battlefields were dominated by men, Ahilyabai fearlessly took up the sword and shield, leading her forces with unmatched determination.

According to the release, the Chief Minister further remarked that Devi Ahilyabai demonstrated how the same hands that nurture an infant are equally capable of wielding a sword when circumstances demand. Emphasising this point, he noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advanced the legacy of women's empowerment championed by Punyashlok Ahilyabai, under the guiding ethos of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi'.'

"Devi Ahilyabai's strategic acumen and martial prowess have always been highly acclaimed. During her reign, she established a model of good governance and set remarkable ideals that continue to inspire generations," CM Patel said.

As per the release, speaking further about the invaluable contributions of Devi Ahilyabai, the Chief Minister stated that during her reign, she set remarkable examples of good governance while undertaking inspirational work in areas of public interest such as justice, education, social welfare, religious welfare, and water conservation. She played a significant role in the upliftment of women and the underprivileged sections of society.

Devi Ahilyabai Holkar made a profound contribution to the preservation of our heritage and religious values. She was instrumental in the renovation and reconstruction of several important religious sites, including the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Somnath Temple, and Mahakaleshwar Temple.

As per the release, elaborating further, the Chief Minister added that Devi Ahilyabai also initiated several noteworthy measures in the field of social welfare. She empowered tribal and economically disadvantaged women by promoting the hand-weaving of Maheshwari sarees, helping them become Aatmanirbhar. PM Narendra Modi has worked towards preserving heritage alongside development. In her memory, the Prime Minister has issued a commemorative postage stamp and a special Rs 300 coin.

The Chief Minister concluded by stating that we should all draw inspiration from the life of Devi Ahilyabai and contribute to building an inclusive, prosperous, and secure India. He also lauded the initiative of the state's Youth and Cultural Activities Department for organising the 'Punyashlok Devi Ahilyabai' Light and Sound Multimedia Show, based on the life of this legendary icon of Sanatan culture.

Ahmedabad City BJP President Prerak Shah, in his welcome address, greeted all attendees and stated that Devi Ahilyabai Holkar made invaluable contributions in the fields of religious and social upliftment, including the renovation of the Somnath Temple.

It is noteworthy that in celebration of the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the Department of Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities, Government of Gujarat, in collaboration with the Commissioner of Youth Services and Cultural Activities, Gandhinagar, organized the 'Punyashlok Devi Ahilyabai' Light and Sound Multimedia Show at Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Hall in Vastral, Ahmedabad.

The event was graced by the presence of political leaders, including Ratnakarji, Member of Parliament Dinesh Makwana, city MLAs, the Deputy Mayor of Ahmedabad, local councillors, dignitaries from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, former MLAs, and former Mayors. (ANI)

