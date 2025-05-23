Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 23 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the country's longest and Gujarat's first-ever 'Dharoi Adventure Fest' at the iconic Dharoi Dam, situated on the border of Mehsana and Sabarkantha districts. He inaugurated the Adventure Zone and experienced the thrill of a speedboat ride, as per an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

CM Patel, along with Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera and other dignitaries, visited the adventure activity site, witnessed various rides including paramotoring, and inaugurated and visited the tent city.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Dharoi Dam area is being transformed into a world-class, sustainable tourism and pilgrimage destination. The development of the Dharoi region will take place in three phases, enhancing tourism through spiritual, adventure, eco, and recreational activities. This initiative will not only boost visitor engagement but also generate local employment and promote the 'Vocal for Local' mission.

Under the leadership of CM Patel, Dharoi is poised to be developed as an 'Iconic Place,' on par with other major tourist destinations across Gujarat. In addition, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the state government is actively engaged in future planning to develop a tourism circuit by enhancing key tourist destinations and pilgrimage sites in North Gujarat, including Polo Forest, Taranga, Vadnagar, and Ambaji.

Speaking to the media about the Adventure Fest, Tourism Secretary Dr Rajender Kumar shared that the Dharoi Adventure Fest will span approximately 45 days, featuring a wide range of land-based, water-based and air-based adventure activities for tourists to experience and enjoy.

To accommodate visitors, a tent city has been constructed at Dharoi. It includes a total of 21 various types of tents and an air-conditioned dormitory facility with more than 100 beds. These facilities have been made available, the statement said.

At the inauguration ceremony of the 'Dharoi Adventure Fest', several dignitaries were present, including Aravalli-Sabarkantha MP Shobhnaben Baraiya, Mehsana MP Haribhai Patel, Patan MP Bharatsinh Dabhi, former minister and Idar MLA Ramanlal Vora, Himatnagar MLA V D Zala, Kheralu MLA Sardarbhai Chaudhary, Gujarat Tourism Corporation Limited MD S Chhakchhuak, Collector, Sabarkantha, Lalit Narayan Singh Sandu, Mehsana Collector S K Prajapati, Sabarkantha District Development Officer Harshad Vora, District Police Chief Vijay Patel, Resident Additional Collector Krishna Vaghela, Sabarkantha District Panchayat President Bharatiben Patel, along with several social and political leaders.

Attractions of the Adventure Fest are over 10 activities offering thrilling experiences on land, water, and in the air, a tent city with 21 tents including ultra-modern AC tents for accommodation - along with cultural programs, water-based activities like power boating and parasailing, air-based activities like paramotoring and hot air ballooning.

Other attractions are land-based activities including rock climbing and bouldering, trekking and hiking trails, mountain biking, cycling, and camping, stargazing and astronomy camps, nature walks, and photography tours, AC dormitory facility with more than 100 beds and a modern dining hall for meals and availability of emergency medical services, certified rides, and fire safety arrangements, the statement said. (ANI)

