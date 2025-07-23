Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 23 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will dedicate development projects worth Rs 358.37 crore to Banaskantha district from the border village of Suigam in North Gujarat on Thursday, according to an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

After inaugurating and laying foundation stones for these projects, he is also scheduled to interact with Border Security Force (BSF) jawans at the Nadabet Border Outpost and offer prayers at the Nadeshwari Mata Temple. During Operation Sindoor, BSF jawans bravely thwarted Pakistan's attacks on Gujarat's borders.

At that time, local villagers followed the government's guidelines diligently, making significant contributions to the strategic efforts during the conflict. The villagers praised the bravery of India's soldiers and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a true hero for the success of Operation Sindoor, the statement said.

Vishaji Rajput, a resident of Suigam, stated that after the Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister responded decisively through Operation Sindoor, sending a clear message that India will not tolerate aggression.

He praised the Prime Minister as a true national leader and commended the armed forces for their bravery. He added that the local community followed government directives diligently and helped raise public awareness.

Indrasinh Vikramsinh Rajput, a resident of the village, stated that their village is situated right along the border. During Operation Sindoor, the BSF, police, and administration provided proper guidance. We followed the guidelines strictly, and the youth of the village said, "Just say the word, and we will come forward to fight." We are filled with patriotism and have no fear. Evil intentions must be crushed--and that is exactly what our jawans did.

Another resident, Lakhmanbhai Chaudhary, appreciated and expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the brave soldiers of India for their role in Operation Sindoor.

BSF Assistant Commandant Santosh Kumar stated, "During Operation Sindoor, the Border Security Forces demonstrated extraordinary courage and strategic insight. We not only monitored every enemy movement closely but also ensured complete security in border areas through swift and effective action. Our soldiers fulfilled their duties with discipline and dedication even in adverse conditions. The civil administration of Gujarat provided excellent support to the Border Security Forces during Operation Sindoor. Additionally, the administration made extensive arrangements for medical assistance, significantly enhancing BSF's field readiness and agility."

He further mentioned that during Operation Sindoor, full cooperation was also received from border villages and their sarpanches, which greatly helped the BSF in establishing local coordination. This trust and cooperation between the Border Security Forces and the general public is our greatest strength. The Border Security Forces will always remain dedicated to serving the nation. Jai Hind!

Following Operation Sindoor, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will visit the border today to meet and interact with India's brave soldiers and BSF officers. During Operation Sindoor, exemplary coordination was observed between the Kutch Border Range Police, the BSF, the Air Force, the Army, the Coast Guard, and all other security agencies. (ANI)

