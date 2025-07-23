Did Government Seal Jagdeep Dhankhar's Official Residence and Ask Him To Vacate Immediately After His Resignation From Vice President Post? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News

New Delhi, July 23: Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down as the Vice President on Monday, July 21, citing health reasons. Notably, Dhankhar's resignation came early as his term was set to end on August 10, 2027. Now, social media users are claiming that the government sealed Jagdeep Dhankhar's official residence. They also alleged that the Centre asked Dhankhar to vacate his residence immediately following his resignation from the Vice President's post.

An X user said that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was asked to vacate his residence immediately after he resigned from his post. "No way he resigned due to health concerns," the user said. Another user claimed that Jagdeep Dhankhar was sent a notice to vacate the house. The user further claimed that the former VP's office has been sealed, and his social media team has also been removed. "Honorable farewell?" the user asked. While the claims are going viral, scroll below to know the truth. Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns as VP: How Is a New Vice President of India Elected? Who Can Cast Vote?

These Claims Are Fake, Says PIB

It is being widely claimed on social media that Vice President’s official residence has been sealed and former VP has been asked to vacate his residence immediately #PIBFactCheck ❌ These claims are #Fake. ✅ Don’t fall for misinformation. Always verify news from official… pic.twitter.com/3jIDDaiu7A — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 23, 2025

PIB Reveals Truth About Govt Sealing Jagdeep Dhankhar's Official Residence

However, a fact check by PIB revealed that the alleged claims are fake. Debunking the fake news, PIB asked people not to fall for misinformation. "Always verify news from official sources before sharing it," PIB said. Hence, the alleged claims that the government sealed Jagdeep Dhankhar's official residence and asked him to vacate immediately after his resignation as Vice President are fake.

It must be recalled that Jagdeep Dhankhar surprised everyone when he tendered his resignation as Vice President on Monday, July 21. Jagdeep Dhankhar, who served as the 14th Vice President of India, assumed office in August 2022 after a sweeping victory in the Vice-Presidential election. His resignation comes with two years remaining in office. On Monday, Dhankhar sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu. Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns As Vice President of India, Cites Health Issues.

He expressed gratitude to President Murmu for her "unwavering support" and also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers, while calling their support "invaluable."

Fact check

Claim : Government sealed Jagdeep Dhankhar's official residence and asked him to vacate immediately after he resigned from the Vice President's post Conclusion : PIB said that the alleged claims about Jagdeep Dhankhar's official residence being sealed and him being asked to vacate immediately are fake Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2025 10:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).