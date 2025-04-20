Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 20 (ANI): Advancing the vision of Viksit Gujarat@2047 and contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has granted in-principle approval for development works worth Rs 1202.75 crore for the well-planned and holistic development of cities, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

The state government has declared the year 2025 as the Urban Development Year to realise the mantra of 'Earning Well-Living Well' for citizens, by developing sustainable, environment-friendly smart infrastructure while strengthening public welfare facilities in cities. Aligning with this, the CM has formed 9 new Municipal Corporations in the state. The establishment of these new municipalities has further accelerated public welfare initiatives in cities across the state. The CM has granted in-principle approval for development works worth Rs 1202.75 crore under Swarnim Jayanti Mukhya Mantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana.

The CM has allocated funds for roads, drainage, street lights, and sanitation, along with facilities such as Anganwadis, school buildings, libraries, and urban health centres in the 8 newly formed Municipal Corporations.

Additionally, in-principle approval has been granted for Rs 585.83 crore to support urban mobility, city beautification, unique identity projects, water supply, and rainwater drainage initiatives. Accordingly, in-principle approvals have been granted for development works worth Rs 81 crore for Navsari Municipal Corporation, Rs 75 crore for Nadiad, Rs 78.07 crore for Anand, Rs 81.04 crore for Surendranagar, Rs 104.07 crore for Gandhidham, Rs 78.63 crore for Vapi, Rs 80.30 crore for Porbandar, and Rs 7.42 crore for Mehsana.

The CM has decided to allocate Rs 39 crore annually from 2025 to 2027 under Mukhyamantri Shaheri Bus Seva to the newly formed Municipal Corporations for operating CNG buses, addressing the growing demand for public transport.

In addition to these newly formed municipal corporations, CM has allocated a total of Rs 375.38 crore under Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana. This includes Rs 72.52 crore to the Vadodara Urban Development Authority for a modern sports complex and Rs 302.86 crore for a 60 MLD sewage treatment plant and underground drainage network works in 4 TP areas, the press release added.

Further, Rs 97.81 crore has been approved for the Surat Urban Development Authority for road resurfacing, construction of new roads, and LED street light works. The CM has approved Rs 105.03 crore for infrastructure works, such as roads, water lines, and sewerage systems, under Khaangi Society Janbhagidari (Private Society Public Participation) for the Surat, Vadodara, and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporations. The CM has allocated Rs 1202.75 crores, aiming to improve the quality of life and transform cities into smart, sustainable, and dynamic urban centres, aligning with Gujarat's holistic development vision. (ANI)

