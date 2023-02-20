Gandhinagar, Feb 20 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday inaugurated the 30th conference of International Paediatric Association (IPA) and the 60th conference of Indian Academy of Paediatricians (PEDICON) here.

He said the Gujarat government examined 1.5 crore children every year free of cost under the national child health programme.

"We have established the first state of art children heart hospital in U N Mehta hospital premises in Ahmedabad under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have given 36 lakh doses of PCV vaccine against pneumonia to 13 lakh children in the state. The price of one dose is more Rs 3000 but we have given it free of cost," Patel said.

"Paediatricians are like angels for children. You take care of health of our children who are our future. The theme of this conference is 'quality care for every child-everywhere'. Gujarat is striving for holistic health care for children," he added.

On the occasion, Patel remembered the contribution of ORS founder and paediatrician Dr Dilip Mahalanabis and said he saved the lives of thousands of children and adults due to ORS.

India is hosting the IPA Congress for the first time in 46 years, with it being held in Gujarat for the first time.

"It is a matter of great pride for us the 30th IPA Congress and the 60th PEDICON are taking place in Gandhinagar. The conference is being organised in a unique hybrid mode with a physical conference coupled with unparalleled online learning and interaction." said Dr Bakul Parekh, President of IPA Congress 2023.

The conference will provide great learning opportunity to members and delegates and allow them to discuss critical issues, the latest advancements in the field, and expand their knowledge, Parekh said.

Dr Naveen Thacker, renowned paediatrician from Gandhidham, will take over as President of International Paediatric Association during the IPA Congress.

