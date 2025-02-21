Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended his greetings on Mother Language Day while inaugurating the convention, being held for the first time in Gujarat. Speaking about AIDS eradication efforts and the ASICON convention, he stated that Gujarat is at the forefront of the country's fight against AIDS, according to the CMO statement.

Programs like ASICON 2025 will accelerate efforts towards achieving widespread availability of quality healthcare and services. This conference will also serve as a guiding force in realizing the vision of an AIDS-free India by 2030, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals and contributing to the country's resolve for better health outcomes.

CM further further announced that the state government has allocated Rs 23,385 crore for the health sector in this year's budget, marking a 16% increase. This allocation aims to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and ensure better medical facilities for citizens. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, a 'Holistic Healthcare' system has been developed to extend medical services to every corner of the state, including remote villages.

As per the CMO statement, Gujarat currently has an extensive healthcare network, comprising over 11,000 health centres, ranging from sub-health units to modern super-speciality hospitals, the Chief Minister added.

He also pointed out that the average life expectancy in Gujarat has now reached 70 years, with an ambitious target of increasing it to 84 years by 2047, as outlined in the 'Developed Gujarat Roadmap.'

The Chief Minister further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several organizations have been established to ensure that citizens receive the best health services with the spirit of 'Survey Santu Niramaya.'

The Prime Minister has inspired everyone to work in Mission Mode to combat serious illnesses like TB, AIDS, and cancer. In this year's central budget, up to 36 life-saving drugs, essential for treating extraordinary illnesses, have been exempted from basic customs duty, he added.

The mentality in society has changed today due to the significant functioning of HIV AIDS and awareness of HIV AIDS for the past several years. HIV AIDS patients today can live a pride in society, he added.

It is worth mentioning here that many HIV clinical care specialists and researchers from across the country are participating in the ASICON 2025 convention.

HIV experts from countries like South Africa, England, Italy, Germany, Kenya, etc. are also participating in the conference. Medical lectures and sessions will be held on various HIV -related topics at the three-day convention, said the CMO statement.

Former President of the AIDS Society of India, Dr. Ishwar Gilada, welcomed everyone at the inauguration ceremony with the occasional exclamation. Co-President of ASICON 2025, Harsh Toshniwal, expressed his gratitude.

At the inauguration of the ASICON 2025 convention, Pratibha Jain, Mayor of Ahmedabad City, National Chairman of the AIDS Society of India Dr. Dilip Mathai, former President of the AIDS Society of India Ishwar Gilada, Co-President of ASICON 2025 Harsh Toshniwal, and several HIV experts from abroad were present. (ANI)

