Ahmedabad, Jan 13 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday participated in a virtual meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the COVID-19 situation after a surge in cases in the country and spread of the Omicron variant.

The state government separately said 94.5 per cent of the adult population in Gujarat has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

“Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, health minister Rushikesh Patel and minister of state for health Nimisha Suthar participated in the meeting held by Modi,” a statement from the CM's office said.

Senior officials like chief secretary Pankaj Kumar and health secretary Manoj Agarwal also attended the meeting, where the PM spoke about how to tackle the present wave of coronavirus, the statement said.

The meeting also reviewed the ongoing coronavirus vaccination programme.

The percentage of people who have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccines stood at 98, it said in a separate statement.

The statement said 57 per cent of teenagers in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been vaccinated in the state with the first dose after inoculation started for them from January 3.

A large number of healthcare and frontline workers in Gujarat have also received precaution or booster dose which started from January 10, it added.

