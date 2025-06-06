Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has adopted a significant approach to enhancing urban welfare with better facilities during the Urban Development Year 2025, which the State Government is celebrating.

In this regard, the Chief Minister has granted in-principle approval for works worth over Rs. 1700.57 crore in a single day for various development projects in 6 newly formed municipal corporations, 5 municipalities, and the Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporations.

During his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated effective and planned urban management with the celebration of Urban Development Year in 2005. Through his foresight, urbanization was embraced as a unique opportunity for development. This vision, coupled with public participation, led to the development of beautiful, clean, and dynamic cities, consequently establishing the state's urban centres as well-planned, developed cities.

Inspired by the Prime Minister, the state's two-decade-long successful urban development journey is now being further advanced under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. To guide urban transformation and empower citizens effectively, the year 2025 is being celebrated as the Urban Development Year.

On May 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the celebration of this Urban Development Year and gave a vision to make cities dynamic centers of economic activity. To realise that vision, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhya Mantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, gave in-principle approval for works worth over Rs. 1700.57 crore.

From the total amount approved by the Chief Minister for development works, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will receive Rs. 546 crore, Gandhinagar Rs. 32 crore, and among the newly formed municipal corporations: Anand Rs. 148 crore, Morbi Rs. 270.08 crore, Surendranagar Rs. 257.60 crore, Nadiad Rs. 71.91 crore, Vapi Rs. 251.91 crore, and Navsari Rs. 90.35 crore. Additionally, Vadnagar municipality will receive Rs. 16.37 crore, Himmatnagar Rs. 7.33 crore, Siddhpur Rs. 3.74 crore, Halvad Rs. 4.02 crore, and Bharuch municipality will receive Rs. 85.52 lakh for development works.

The Chief Minister has approved Rs. 676.28 crore for a total of 247 inter-structural facility works in six newly formed municipal corporations, including streetlights, solar facilities, city beautification, development of public gardens, drainage, traffic circles, rainwater harvesting, stormwater drainage lines, city civic centers, fire equipment, etc.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Shaheri Sadak Yojana, the Chief Minister has given in-principle approval for works worth Rs. 652.78 crore for road renovation, resurfacing, white topping, and repair of roads wider than 60 feet in Anand, Surendranagar, Vapi, and Morbi municipal corporations, as well as Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar municipal corporations.

Furthermore, under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhya Mantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, the Chief Minister has approved works worth Rs. 191.91 crore for essential infrastructure, such as filter plant repairs, roads, gutters, storm drains, and water facilities for the Surendranagar, Vapi, and Anand municipal corporations.

He has also approved Rs. 31 crore for the construction of iconic roads in Anand and Surendranagar municipal corporations and sanctioned works worth Rs. 85.52 lakh for standard plot paver block works under the Private Society Public Participation Scheme (Khangi Society Jan Bhagidari Yojana) in societies within Bharuch municipality.

To provide easy access to drinking water in newly included areas of towns and cities, the Chief Minister has approved a total of Rs. 67.35 crore from the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhya Mantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana for water supply works in Himmatnagar and Siddhpur municipalities and Morbi municipal corporation.

In addition, Morbi and Vapi municipal corporations and Halvad municipality have been sanctioned works worth a combined total of Rs. 64.02 crore for works such as drinking water lines, underground gutters, asphalt roads, CC roads, and fire station construction in outgrowth areas.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has stated that the amount allocated for the development of urban welfare works will add new momentum to the urban development of the state in the coming days, enabling citizens to realise the goal of "earning well - living well" through the planned development of cities and urban areas. (ANI)

