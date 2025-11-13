Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 13 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the grand "Ahmedabad International Book Fair 2025" and "Food for Thought Fest 2025" at the Sabarmati Riverfront Event Centre in Ahmedabad on Thursday. On this occasion, the Chief Minister, Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, and other distinguished guests took a pledge to embrace and promote Swadeshi.

The event began with Chief Minister and other dignitaries offering floral tributes to Bharat Mata, accompanied by an inspiring rendition of the song "Navu Bharat @150."

The Chief Minister unveiled the "Mission Four Million Trees" coffee table book and visited various educational and literary zones, along with the National Book Trust of India's stall.

The Chief Minister also signed on a canvas, describing it as a moment of pride while affirming that Ahmedabad city in Gujarat is ready to host the Commonwealth Games 2030.

Indian-American author Jay Patel launched his debut book titled "Barrister Mr Patel," dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India and Architect of National Unity. The book was officially unveiled by the CM and has been co-authored by renowned filmmaker and storyteller Abhishek Dudhaiya.

After inaugurating the Book Festival, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited various stalls at the Innovation Pavilion, including Recycle Green, IOTA Diagnostic Pvt. Ltd., WeHear, and KeenKey LLP, and lauded their innovative initiatives. The Chief Minister also visited the Children's Pavilion, specially curated as part of the Ahmedabad International Book Festival.

Patel also visited the Spiritual Pavilion, organised as part of the "Food for Thought Fest 2025." There, he interacted with saints and spiritual leaders, received prasadam, and appreciated the diverse culinary traditions that symbolised a harmonious blend of taste and culture.

The inauguration ceremony of the Ahmedabad International Book Festival and Food for Thought Fest 2025 witnessed the gracious presence of several distinguished dignitaries, including Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Mayor of Ahmedabad Pratibha Jain, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Pradyuman Vaja, Minister Darshna Vaghela and Rivaba Jadeja, Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin, Ahmedabad West MP Shri Dinesh Makwana, local MLAs from Ahmedabad city, former Minister Rajnikant Patel.

Eminent personality Prerak Shah, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, Leader of the Ruling Party Gaurang Prajapati, Whip Shital Daga, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, Chairman of the Creation, Culture and Heritage Committee Jayesh Trivedi, Chairman of the National Book Trust, India, Milind Sudhakar, Director of the National Book Trust, India, Yuvraj Malik, and Founder and Director of the South Asian Association for Gastronomy (S.A.A.G) Maneesh Baheti also graced the event.

The event also saw the enthusiastic participation of officials and office bearers of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, literary figures, and a large gathering of book lovers and students.

The Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2025 is being jointly organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the National Book Trust India, under the initiative "Vanche Gujarat 2.0 ." The festival aspires to position the Heritage City of Ahmedabad prominently on the global literary and publishing landscape.

The main attractions and inter-school mega contests include a quiz on November 13 and 14, storytelling on November 15, fancy dress on November 16, kids' panel discussion on November 17, inter-school contest on November 18, impromptu speech on November 19, book reading contest on November 20, and Masti Ki Paathshala on November 21. Winners of these events will also receive exciting prizes and trophies.

As part of the festival jointly organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the National Book Trust India, a Free Children's Film Festival has been planned. Each evening, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, approximately four to seven internationally acclaimed and award-winning films will be screened.

As part of the Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2025, a vibrant lineup of cultural programs has been planned. Each evening from 5:30 PM onwards, this grand celebration of art and culture will begin. Highlights include a folk orchestra by Kirtidan Gadhvi, Gujarati poetry and music with Ankit Trivedi, a poetic musical performance on Hindi film songs by the Sandeep Christian Orchestra, a grand mushaira featuring eminent poets, and 'Shaurya Samvad' - an inspiring conversation with Lt. Gen. (Retd.) K.J.S. Dhillon and IPS (Retd.) K. Vijaykumar.

Additionally, college students will have the opportunity to interact with renowned personalities such as Gurcharan Das, Nitin Sethi, and Kulpreet Yadav. The festival will also feature live sessions on AI, crime journalism, and the Gandhi-Mandela legacy. Furthermore, students will be able to explore on-the-spot internship and content writing opportunities with publishers present at the venue.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, in partnership with the South Asian Association for Gastronomy (S.A.A.G), is once again hosting the international vegetarian food festival "Food for Thought Fest 2025" from November 13 to 16, 2025, at the Sabarmati Riverfront Event Centre. This four-day festival celebrates the diverse culinary traditions, culture, and intellectual exchange of South Asia, bringing together city residents, food enthusiasts from across India and abroad, and renowned culinary experts.

This year, the festival's highlight will be three theme-based pavilions, each offering a distinct and immersive experience. The Luxury Pavilion, curated by TAJ Soulinaire, will create an elegant fine-dining ambience, featuring world-class vegetarian dishes with a touch of local flavours. TAJ's expert culinary team has designed a menu that beautifully blends tradition with modernity. With options for lunch, dinner, and high tea, this pavilion aims to provide even casual visitors with a truly luxurious fine-dining experience.

The festival's spiritual and devotional segment will be presented through the "Spiritual Pavilion." The renowned Mahaprasad from the Puri Jagannath Temple will be prepared and served by the temple's own Brahmin chefs, allowing visitors in Ahmedabad to experience the same sanctity, tradition, and flavours as those found in Puri.

Debuting this year, the "Coffee Pavilion" will be one of the festival's key attractions. It will offer a live demonstration of the entire coffee journey, from the plant to raw beans, including harvesting, roasting, and brewing. Visitors will gain insights into the differences between Arabica and Robusta beans and understand how their aroma and flavour profiles vary. Alongside tasting freshly brewed coffee, attendees will also have the chance to join hands-on workshops on roasting and brewing techniques.

This year, the festival will showcase significant international participation, with delegates from Nepal, Spain, and the Netherlands joining the event. Of special note, celebrity Chef Alvar Hinojal Crespo from a Michelin-starred restaurant in Valladolid, Spain (Ahmedabad's sister city), will present, for the first time in Ahmedabad, a live demonstration of his famous vegetarian dish.

During the festival, every evening from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM, attendees can enjoy live demonstrations, cooking sessions, panel discussions, food tastings, and cultural programs. The sessions will feature celebrated personalities such as Chef Ranveer Brar, Suvir Saran, Vicky Ratnani, MasterChef Abhijit Saha, author Rashmi Uday Singh, Padma Shri Pushpesh Pant, along with numerous royal dignitaries and cultural experts. (ANI)

