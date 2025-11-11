Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will present certificates to over 1,500 advocates selected as notaries at a ceremony in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, a release said.

The event is being organised jointly by the State Legal Department and the Gujarat Bar Council, it said.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister will also launch the Notary Portal, initiating the phased implementation of the e-Notary system across the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State for Law Kaushik Vekariya, the Advocate General of the state, along with guests and advocates, will participate in the certificate distribution ceremony scheduled at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Aura Auditorium of Gujarat National Law University, the release stated.

Meanwhile, to address the critical needs of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) and ensure their holistic development, the Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, launched Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has emerged as the top-performing state in the country in implementing this initiative. As per the Government of India's state performance ranking, Gujarat secured the top position nationwide.

On October 17, at the National Conclave held in New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu presented Gujarat with the "Best Performing State" award for its outstanding implementation of the PM-JANMAN scheme. This recognition reflects Gujarat's consistent commitment to ensuring development, welfare, and an improved quality of life for tribal communities. (ANI)

