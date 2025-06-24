Ahmedabad, Jun 24 (PTI) Emails threatening bomb blasts were sent to the Gujarat High Court, a district court and a school on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to launch a thorough search at these premises on Tuesday, police said.

The threats at all three locations turned out to be hoax, they said.

An email was sent by an unidentified person in the name of Rene Joshilda to the official ID of the high court around 8 am, claiming that three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) had been placed in the court building, said inspector of Sola Police Station of the city, KN Bhukan.

Joshilda, an MNC employee, was recently arrested from Chennai for sending threat bomb threat emails.

"The sender warned that three IEDs were placed in the high court premises. Local police, along with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), reached the court premises on SG Highway and started the search operation without disturbing the court proceedings," Bhukan said, adding that nothing suspicious has been found.

A similar threat email was sent to the official email ID of the District and Sessions Court in Rajkot, said Jagdish Bangarva, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 2.

"On learning about the bomb threat, we reached the spot and scanned every corner of the premises, but nothing suspicious was found," he said.

Similarly, a school inside a refinery complex in Vadodara received a threat email in the morning.

"Police teams with BDDS and dog squad launched a search after evacuating students, but they didn't find anything suspicious. We have started a probe to identify and arrest the sender," DCP Zone-I Julie Kothia said.

