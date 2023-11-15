Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], November 15 (ANI): A large number of devotees flocked to the Shaktipeeth Ambaji Dham on Wednesday morning to receive darshan of Hindu deity Amba on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj.

Long queues of devotees showed up at the premises of the Arasuri Ambaji Mata temple and also offered prayers to the goddess ahead of the ICC World Cup Semi-Finals today.

Devotees offered prayers at the shrine on Bhai Dooj and prayed for Team India which is up against New Zealand today in the World Cup Semi-Finals.

Speaking to ANI, one of the devotees said, "We Gujaratis start the new year by visiting temples so that the coming year is prosperous and joyous for everyone."

Another devotee who arrived at the temple to offer prayers for the World Cup semifinals said, "We have offered prayers to goddess Amba so that India not only wins the semi-finals but qualifies for the finals."

Apart from this, the priests of Ambaji temple recited Sanskrit verses and mantras while also wishing for the victory of Team India.

The semi-final match will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Established in 1974, the stadium can accommodate around 32,000 spectators.

Bhai Dooj is a festival that symbolises the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this special day, sisters pray for their brothers' long and happy lives by applying a 'Tika' on their foreheads.

The occasion is further marked by the exchange of gifts and sweets between brothers and sisters, reinforcing their bond.

Ambaji Mata Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and a major Shakti Peeth of India. It is believed that the Heart of Sati Devi has fallen here.

The temple is unique because it has no idol of the Goddess in the sanctum sanctorum. Instead, a very holy Shri Yantra, which is an aspect of the Great Goddess, is installed in the inner chambers. (ANI)

