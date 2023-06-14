New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a cyclone 'Biparjoy' warning for Saurashtra and Kachchh coasts in Gujarat.

It is very likely to move nearly northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of June 15, informed the IMD.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Mule Operators Attack Kedarnath Pilgrim As He Tries To Stop Them From Beating Up Horses; Booked.

"Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE. VSCS BIPARJOY at 1130 IST today over NE Arabian Sea near lat 21.9N & long 66.3E, about 280km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat) and 290km WSW of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port by evening of 15th June as VSCS. @WMO," tweeted IMD.

Radheshyam Sharma (Director Meteorological Centre) Jaipur while speaking to ANI said, "On June 15th, Cyclone Biparjoy will strike the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat. It will move towards the northeast direction afterwards. On Jun 16, the cyclone will enter Rajasthan. It will enter into the state as a depression system. The cyclone will dip further after six hours and further into depressions."

Also Read | Indian Railways to Launch Five New Vande Bharat Trains on June 26, First Launch After Odisha Triple Train Accident.

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast on the evening of June 15 and will traverse all along the Rann upto Rajasthan thereafter.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has prepared itself to overcome the challenges posed by the effects of the cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' along the Rann upto Rajasthan.

Earlier on Wednesday, People residing in the villages in coastal areas of Kutch were evacuated by the BSF at their Border Outpost in the wake of the cyclone.

Gujarat, Inspector General, Border Security Force Ravi Gandhi visited the coastal areas of Bhuj to oversee the measures being adopted to mitigate the devastating effects posed by the cyclone and took stock of preparedness to deal with any contingency.

Around 4,500 people have been shifted from their homes to shelter homes as a precautionary safety measure ahead of cyclone Biparjoy reaching the coast of Gujarat, informed the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Parth Talsania.

While speaking to ANI, Talsania informed, "We have shifted 4,500 people from the coastal areas to various shelter houses. The shelter homes also prepare to meet food and medical needs. We are closely monitoring the situation."

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the arrangements and directed officials to be alert and take all necessary steps. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)