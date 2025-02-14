Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 14 (ANI): Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat government has introduced G-SAFAL (Gujarat Scheme for Antyodaya Families for Augmenting Livelihoods), a transformative initiative aimed at strengthening the livelihoods of Antyodaya families (underprivileged families), empowering women, and promoting economic self-sufficiency.

As per a release from the Chief Minister's office, over the next five years, this initiative will uplift 50,000 Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cardholder families across 25 talukas in 10 districts of Gujarat.

Implemented by Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Limited (Rural Development Department), G-SAFAL offers holistic support, encompassing livelihood opportunities, financial inclusion, and social development.

Beyond financial assistance, the scheme equips beneficiaries with skill training and essential guidance, enabling them to break the cycle of extreme poverty and embark on a path of sustainable economic growth.

According to the release, G-SAFAL is structured around four key pillars including Social security which will facilitate access to government welfare schemes and strengthen social security. Livelihood creation will provide grants to generate wealth and establish multiple income sources.

Financial inclusion will enable beneficiaries to connect with banks, savings programs, credit facilities, and insurance services. Social development and empowerment will enhance life skills through training programs and encourage active participation in self-help groups.

"This scheme aims to empower underprivileged families by helping them develop additional income sources for a sustainable livelihood. Beneficiaries will receive comprehensive training and guidance, along with a grant of Rs80,000 to create new opportunities for financial stability," said the release.

The release states, "The scheme will be implemented by first identifying the poorest families among the eligible cardholders. Since most of these families lack a stable source of income, the initiative will support them in creating additional income streams, ensuring long-term financial sustainability."

It continues, "Beneficiaries will receive grants along with specialized training and guidance to help them sustain and grow their new livelihood opportunities. The goal is to ensure that each beneficiary family has at least two sources of income. The nature of livelihood support will be determined based on market opportunities, existing skills, and other relevant factors specific to each family."

Additionally, efforts will be made to integrate beneficiaries into the formal financial system by connecting them with banks and financial institutions. Field coaches have been appointed to provide continuous support and mentorship to ensure effective implementation.

G-SAFAL will also focus on women's empowerment, with each field coach working closely with 40 families to provide tailored training.

The release states, "The initiative also leverages technology through a state-level digital dashboard, ensuring real-time monitoring of scheme progress, fund disbursements, and key household development metrics."

The scheme will be implemented in districts and talukas including, Banaskantha (Tharad taluka), Patan (Santalpur taluka), Kutch (Rapar & Lakhpat talukas), Surendranagar (Sayla taluka), Chhota Udepur (Kavant & Naswadi talukas), Panchmahal (Ghoghamba taluka), Dahod (Garbada, Dhanpur, Singvad, Devgadh Baria, Fatepura, Zalod, Dahod, Limkheda, Sanjeli talukas), Narmada (Nandod, Garudeshwar, Sagbara, Tilakwada, Dediapada talukas), Tapi (Kukarmunda & Nizar talukas), Dang (Subir taluka).

The scheme aligns with the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP), launched by the Government of India in January 2023 to improve the quality of life in 500 aspirational blocks. G-SAFAL aims to accelerate social and economic progress by focusing on livelihood development and upgrading essential services. This initiative represents a crucial step toward achieving sustainable development and prosperity in the state's aspirational regions. (ANI)

