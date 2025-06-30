India News | Gujarat's MKKN Scheme Provides Rs 772 Crore Aid to 25,768 Girls, Rs 162.69 Crore to Medical Students

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the rapid development and empowerment of women are essential for India's progress in the 21st century. Guided by his visionary leadership, the government has implemented concrete steps to promote inclusive, women-led development.

Following this path, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has consistently worked to ensure the right to education for all, especially girls, in Gujarat. Under his leadership, the state has been actively strengthening medical education, according to the release.

The Gujarat Government is committed to helping women build careers in the medical field and contribute meaningfully to healthcare as skilled doctors.

To ensure that financial constraints do not hinder the medical education of Gujarat's aspiring female MBBS students, the Government of Gujarat has implemented 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Kelavani Nidhi Yojana' (MKKN). This scheme aims to provide financial assistance to bright female students pursuing MBBS. As a result, countless ambitious women across Gujarat are now proudly donning white coats and fulfilling their dreams.

Under MKKN, Rs 772 Crore in Financial Assistance Provided to 25,768 Female Students to Pursue Medical Education

Under MKKN Yojana, the Gujarat Government provides financial assistance to female students from families with an annual income of up to Rs 6 lakh who secure admission to MBBS after completing Class 12.

So far, 25,768 female students across the state have received financial support amounting to Rs 772 crore to pursue their journey of becoming doctors. In 2024-25, the scheme had initially set a target of supporting 4,500 students with a budget of Rs 150 crore. However, 5,155 students have already been assisted, with disbursements reaching Rs 162.69 crore.

It is worth mentioning that the Gujarat Government launched the MKKN scheme in 2017-18. Under this initiative, the state sponsors 50 per cent of the admission fee for girl students from families with an annual income of up to Rs 6 lakh, who secure MBBS admission based on their NEET scores. Importantly, this assistance is extended irrespective of the students' community background.

Pratibhaben Chauhan from Jamnagar completed her MBBS education at Narendra Modi Medical College in Maninagar, Ahmedabad, and has now achieved her dream of becoming a doctor.

Sharing her experience, she said, "For middle-class families, pursuing an MBBS in a private college is not always a financially viable option. Despite getting good marks and earning a seat in a reputed college through the merit list, I was hesitant to take admission due to my modest financial background. However, through some senior doctors, I came to know about Mukhyamantri Kanya Kelavani Nidhi Yojana and applied for it. This scheme gave me the courage to go ahead with my admission at a private medical college and greatly eased our financial burden."

She added, "During my four-and-a-half-year MBBS journey, I received a total of Rs 25,48,000 in financial assistance from the state government. Today, I have been able to fulfil my dream of becoming a doctor and am now preparing for my postgraduate studies. My family and I are sincerely grateful to the Government of Gujarat for this support."

From this scheme, many ambitious women like Pratibha across the state are realising their dream of becoming doctors. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Government of Gujarat continues its unwavering efforts to ensure that girls are educated, empowered, and prepared to contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress. (ANI)

