New Delhi, June 30: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Monday launched a module on Saral Sanchar portal to assess a fresh demand for spectrum in various prospective frequency bands and carry out a demand survey, to identify the prospective frequency bands for the direct assignment of spectrum for Captive Non-Public Networks (CNPN)-based services.

The eligibility criteria for direct assignment of spectrum will be governed by the CNPN guidelines, according to the Department. Enterprises having net-worth more than Rs 100 crore, willing to set up CNPNs by obtaining spectrum directly from DoT and System Integrators interested in establishing CNPN networks for such enterprises are invited to participate in this exercise. The details can be submitted on the portal from July 1 till July 31, said the Ministry of Communications.

The DoT had issued guidelines for the establishment of CNPNs which allow enterprises to set up their own captive, private 4G/5G networks by either utilising the spectrum assigned to the telecom service providers (TSPs) or through the direct assignment of spectrum, thereby ensuring secure, high-reliability, and low-latency connectivity tailored to specific operational requirements. Certain frequency bands were initially proposed for direct assignment of spectrum to CNPN licensees.

However, it was observed that there was a lack of device ecosystem in the frequency band identified for CNPN, according to the DoT. During recent analysis, it was observed that device ecosystem for CNPN is mostly available in IMT bands and 5G technology has also considerably advanced with different use cases, said DoT in a statement. Also, system integrators are keenly interested in establishing CNPN based networks.

Accordingly, the DoT has now launched a module on Saral Sanchar portal. CNPNs are private, localised networks that enterprises can establish for their own use, often leveraging 5G technology. These networks are not for commercial public use and are designed to provide secure, low-latency, and high-throughput communication for specific organisational needs.

