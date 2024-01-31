New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Gujarat's tableau themed "Dhordo: Global Identity of Gujarat's Border Tourism," showcased at Kartavya Path during the Republic Day 2024 parade in Delhi on Friday bagged the first position in the 'People's Choice Award' and secured the second position in the 'Judge's Choice' category.

This marks a significant milestone as Gujarat has now dominated the 'People's Choice Award' for two consecutive years.

The tableau highlighted Kutch's iconic 'Bhunga,' Ranotsav, Tent City, diverse handlooms, and demonstrations illustrating the digital revolution. Gujarat's Garba, recently enshrined in UNESCO's 'Intangible Cultural Heritage,' added an extra layer of distinction to the presentation.

Gujarat's tableau commanded 32 per cent of the total votes in the People's Choice category, surpassing entries from Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, which secured 17 per cent and 12 per cent of the votes, respectively.

In the Judges' Choice category, Gujarat secured the second position, with Odisha claiming the top spot.

The Republic Day parade witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Chief Guest, French President Emmanuel Macron.

The event was also graced by Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan.

The grand award distribution ceremony was held on January 30, 2024, at Zhankar Auditorium in Rashtriya Rangshala Camp, New Delhi. Union Minister of State for Defense, Ajay Bhatt, presented the honors in the esteemed presence of senior officials from the Ministry of Defense (MoD).

Avantika Singh Aulakh, Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Dheeraj Parekh, Director of Information, graciously accepted the awards on behalf of Gujarat, expressing sincere gratitude.

Playing vital roles in the conception and production were Pankaj Modi and Sanjay Kachot, Deputy Director of Information.

The captivating tableau, crafted by Siddeshwar Kanugo from Smart Graph Art Advertising Pvt Ltd, Ahmedabad, showcased a mesmerizing garba song composed by the talented Kutchi singer, Diwaliben Ahir.

Avantika Singh Aulakh conveyed her thanks to the people of Gujarat, stating, "This victory is a triumph for every citizen of Gujarat. The tableau showcased two vital cultural heritages of our state: Dhordo, a UNWTO's best village promoting border tourism, and Bhatigal Garba, now recognized by UNESCO as 'Intangible Cultural Heritage.'"

Dhordo, situated in the desert of Kutch, has risen as a prominent tourist destination, blending Tradition, Tourism, and Technology, embodying the vision of "Developed India."

The Republic Day parade featured a total of 25 tableaus, including nine from 16 states and union territories, alongside various central government departments.

The People's Choice Award, determined through online voting on MyGov from January 26 to January 27, 2024, saw Gujarat securing a resounding victory with 32 per cent of the votes. Gujarat's consistent success, clinching the second rank in the Judge's Choice for two consecutive years, stands as a testament to its commendable achievements.

Gujarat's tableau, "Clean and Green Energy Gujarat," secured the first rank in the 'People's Choice Award' category last year, marking this year's back-to-back triumph as a remarkable feat. (ANI)

