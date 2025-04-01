Gandhinagar (Gujarat) April 1 (ANI): Gujarat's two athletes with Intellectual Disabilities have made a remarkable mark at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy, a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Tuesday.

Asha Thakor from Mehsana and Pinkal Chauhan from Dahod clinched bronze medals in floorball, bringing pride to the state and the nation.

Floorball, an indoor sport similar to hockey, is played with a lightweight plastic ball and specialized carbon fibre sticks. The Special Olympics World Winter Games, held in Turin, Italy, from March 8 to 15, 2025, saw participation from 30 Indian athletes across various sports. Among them, Ashaben Thakor and Pinkalben Chauhan showcased an outstanding performance in floorball.

With the support of the international organization Special Olympics, 'Special Olympics Bharat-Gujarat' serves as the nodal agency recognized by the Sports Authority of Gujarat. Since 2010, the Sports Authority of Gujarat has been hosting the Special Khel Mahakumbh, an exclusive sporting event for Divyang athletes.

Those who excel in this competition qualify for national-level tournaments and earn the opportunity to represent India at the World Games, held biennially across different countries. The Khel Mahakumbh has been instrumental in shaping the global success of Ashaben Thakor and Pinkalben Chauhan. Both athletes have been actively participating and excelling in the Special Khel Mahakumbh, organized by the Gujarat government, since 2010.

In 2010, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Khel Mahakumbh to raise sports awareness among the youth, promote physical fitness, and cultivate a vibrant sports culture in Gujarat. Since its inception, the event has been held annually, featuring competitions at village, district, and state levels.

Over the years, Khel Mahakumbh has evolved beyond a talent discovery platform into a driving force behind Gujarat's sports development. The initiative witnessed an overwhelming response from the beginning, with approximately 16.50 lakh athletes registering in 2010. By the 2024-25 edition, Khel Mahakumbh 3.0 set a new record with an astounding 71,30,834 participants.

Under the leadership of Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat introduced the Sports Policy 2022-2027 with a vision to strengthen the state's sports ecosystem. This policy will position Gujarat as a premier sports hub in the coming years, offering talented athletes greater opportunities to pursue and achieve their dreams.

Over the past two decades, Gujarat's youth have made remarkable progress in sports, showcasing enhanced skills and competitiveness. This growth is a testament to the Gujarat government's unwavering commitment to fostering a robust sporting culture.

Under the visionary leadership of then Chief Minister and now PM Modi, Gujarat launched several transformative initiatives, including Khel Mahakumbh, the Shaktidoot Yojana, and DLSS, among others. These programs have played a crucial role in nurturing athletes by providing structured training, financial support, and well-deserved recognition.

In 2002, Gujarat's sports budget stood at a modest Rs 2.5 crore. Today, it has witnessed an extraordinary 141-fold increase, surpassing Rs 352 crore, the release added. (ANI)

