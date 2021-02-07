Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 7 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities gathered on Sunday to participate in Kashmir valley's three-day winter festival organised by the Indian Army along with the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department in Gulmarg.

The Bollywood stars including Arbaaz Khan along with Vidya Balan and film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur supported the efforts of the Indian Army and inspired the locals, encouraging their talent.

Addressing the event, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Dragger Division Virender Vats said that the event was organised to provide a platform to local artists to showcase their talent and to develop the tourism industry in Kashmir.

Vats said that the three-day event included the promotion of local cuisines and handicrafts as well.

"We are happy that friends from film industry Arbaaz Khan, Vidya Balan and film producer Siddharth Roy graced the occasion and provided the encouragement to the local youth," Vats said.

"The enthusiastic participation witnessed will go a long way in sending a message that Kashmir has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and is ready to welcome the tourists once again and Indian Army is happy to support the endeavour," he added.

Actor Arbaaz Khan thanked the Indian Army and said that it was an honour to be among the brave hearts.

"I feel very unfortunate to have not visited the most beautiful place before. Kashmir is truly amazing," he said.

"With a great atmosphere here more people will come for shooting films. Everything here is very safe and secure because of the Indian Army," he added.

While film producer Siddharth Roy said that Kashmir is incredible and Bollywood will be definitely coming here very often to shoot the films.

"We will bring Kashmir back to the film industry the way it was in 1960s," Roy added.

Many notable local artists performed at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)