New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): After declaring February 16 as holiday, the Delhi government said the schools in the national capital will remain close on Wednesday in view of Sant Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

The official statement issued by the Delhi government reads, "All the government, government-aided and unrecognised schools of Directorate of Education, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCT), Municipal corporation, New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and Delhi cantonment board shall observe a holiday tomorrow i.e. 16 February."

Earlier the Delhi government issued the notice that declared February 16 as a holiday in all the government offices on Guru Ravidas birthday.

The official statement issued by the Delhi government reads, "The Lieutenant Governor of the national capital territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, 16 February 2022 as a holiday in all government offices under the government of the national capital territory of Delhi on account of Sant guru Ravidas birthday." (ANI)

