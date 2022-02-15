Mumbai, February 15: A shocking case has come to light from Malad where a 23-year-old woman was gang-raped by three men in Malad recently. The victim, an escort worker, approached the police station on Saturday to register a complaint.

As per the report by Mid Day, the complainant, in her complaint, has alleged that she was hired by the accused for one night for Rs 10,000, but when she went to the house, she found three men there. She was asked to give service to three men instead of one, to which she agreed. However, when it came to the time of payment, she was given Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 30,000. She was forcefully thrown out of the house when she refused to leave upon not being paid, she added. Gujarat Horror: Three Men Gangrape Friend's Minor Niece In Ahmedabad, Arrested.

As per the report, the incident took place on Friday at a residence of one of the accused in Mira Road. Based on the complaint, the police team reached the spot. Police detained one man and made the arrest, while the other two are absconding. The arrested accused has been identified as Jobraj Yadav, two absconding accused were identified as Sunil Giri and Sunil Sahu. A probe into the matter is on.

