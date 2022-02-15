Haryana, February 15: Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu passed away on Tuesday due to a road accident. The accident took place at around 9 pm on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway.

As per the sources, Deep Sidhu was travelling from Delhi to Bhatinda with a friend when his car crashed into a trailer truck. Deep Sidhu, Named in Delhi Police FIR For Red Fort Violence, Reportedly Missing.

Deep Sidhu, who has appeared in numerous Punjabi language films and songs, had made headlines during the last year's Farmer's Protest against the three farm laws. Sidhu had also claimed responsibility for hoisting the Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort on Republic Day 2021 during a tractor rally. He was arrested on February 9 last year and was granted bail on April 16.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2022 10:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).