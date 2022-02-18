Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 18 (ANI): The Gurugram District Administration has instructed to vacate an "unsafe" Green View Society developed by stated-owned NBCC.

Nishant Yadav, Gurugram District Collector, said on Thursday, "The NBCC surveyed its society and it was found that the building is unsafe and should be vacated by March 1. The NBCC will bear the cost of shifting the residents."

We don't know how much refund we will receive and we have no clue where we will be shifted, said an occupant, who got the apartment under Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category.

Another resident said that the action is being initiated after the Chintels building collapsed recently. (ANI)

