Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 10 (ANI): An eight-year-old boy who fell into an open drain in Gurugram's Gadoli Khurd while playing outside his house on August 7, is still missing.

After receiving information about the incident, police and a fire brigade team reached the spot and launched a search operation. An operation to trace him is still underway.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) divers are also searching for the boy but he hasn't been found yet.

"We have searched 15-16 km of the area, but are still unable to find him. It is suspected that because of the heavy water flow in the drain, he has been swept away," said NDRF officials. Many swimmers are also searching for the boy, but could not find him till now.

"The search operation started around 48 hours ago, but we've not found him, we're trying our best," said Gaurav Patel, NDRF Officer.

The boy, Dishant was playing outside his house on Sunday at around 4 in the evening when he slipped and fell into the drain that flows in front of his house. People tried to save him but failed.

Following the incident, the villagers demonstrated against the administration and blocked the Gurugram-Pataudi road on Monday. Villagers blamed the administration for the incident because they claimed that the drain is uncovered for the last 14 years.

They said that we have complained to the administration several times, but always there was negligence by the district administration and civic body officials.

The drain is almost 25 km long that flows through the village and further merges with Nazafgarh drain. Due to being uncovered for so long, it has been very dirty and so the search teams are facing difficulties in the operation.

It has been reported that the day, Dishant fell into the drain, there was heavy rain.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Vishram Kumar Meena, reached the spot. The villagers demanded to him that efforts to trace Dishant be sped up and the drain be covered to prevent any further incident.

However, the ADC could only assure them about tracing the boy. The search operation is still underway. (ANI)

