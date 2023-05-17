Gurugram, May 17 (PTI) A 19-year-old man drowned while swimming in the Dhankot canal here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Himanshu, a resident of Shivji park colony, had gone to the canal with his three friends in the afternoon, Rajendra Park Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Kumar said.

Himanshu drowned after he slipped into deep waters as he could not swim against the strong currents, he added.

When he drowned, the teen's friend fled the spot. However, nearby villagers rushed to his rescue but failed to save him, Kumar said.

After the police were informed, a team of divers from the fire brigade and State Disaster Response Force reached the spot and fished out his body after three hours of search operation, the SHO said.

"The family members of the deceased reached the spot and we sent the body to the mortuary," Kumar said.

The body will be sent for a post-mortem on Thursday, he added. COR RPA

