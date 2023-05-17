New Delhi, May 17: A woman was found dead with multiple stab injuries in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. The officials said that they have arrested the husband of the woman, S.K. Gupta (71), his son Amit (45) and two contract killers, Vipin Sethi alias Kaka and Himanshu a.k.a Balli, both residents of New Mahavir Nagar.

According to police, a call was received at 2.45 p.m. regarding a murder following which a police team rushed to the spot, Rajouri Apartment in the Subhash Nagar area.

"A 35-year-old woman was found dead having multiple stab injuries. On inquiry, it was revealed that she was married to S.K. Gupta in November 2022. Gupta's son Amit, who is handicapped, was present at the time of incident," a senior police official said. Delhi: Woman Found Dead With Multiple Stab Injuries in Subhash Nagar.

"The crime team and forensic team are at the spot for inspection. A case under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Rajouri Garden police station," said the official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said that during the probe, the joint team of special staff of the district and Rajouri Garden police station had nabbed two men - Vipin and Himanshu - and the case was found to be of a contract killing.

"Gupta and his son were also arrested after the interrogation of Vipin and Himanshu. Gupta came in contact of Vipin, who used to take Amit to hospital and both father and son had discussed asking Vipin to eliminate the deceased in lieu of Rs 10 lakh. Part payment of Rs 2.40 lakh had already been paid," said the DCP.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Gupta had married the deceased with a motive that she will take care of his son, but his plans failed and she was demanding money to give divorce. Delhi: Fire Breaks out in Slums Near Shastri Park After LPG Cylinder Blast.

"Their relationship soured and their daily life was miserable. On account of that Gupta wanted to get rid of her at any cost and he was not willing to pay Rs 1 crore to her," said the official, adding that efforts are being made to recover phones, blood stained clothes and Scooty used in crime on the instance of the accused.

