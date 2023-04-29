Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): The Gwalior Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday reprimanded the district police for falsely keeping a man in jail in connection with a drug case and ordered the applicant should be released on bail on a personal bond of Rs 500.

The single bench of Justice Deepak Kumar Agarwal directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to pay a sum of Rs 10 lakh to the applicant as compensation for his wrongful confinement within a period of two months from the date of judgement and compliance report to this effect be submitted in the Registry.

Also Read | Freya: Sculpture of Euthanized Walrus Unveiled in Norway.

The court also said that the DGP is free to recover the aforesaid amount from the erring officials. It also directed the DGP to instruct the subordinate officers not to repeat such irregularity in future.

Advocate and petitioner Sunil Goswami told ANI, "Murar police in the district arrested eight persons, including the applicant Mohit Tiwari on September 6, 2022 in connection with drugs in which the police claimed to have seized 760 grams of MDMA drug from them. Since then Mohit has been in jail."

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat Conclave: Woman Goes Into Labour at the Conclave in Delhi, Delivers Baby Boy in Hospital.

"When Mohit Tiwari filed a bail petition in Gwalior Bench of High Court then the court checked the Forensic Science Laboratory report in which the seized drug sample by police was not MDMA drug and it was Urea which does not come under the category of drugs. After which the court granted the bail to Mohit Tiwari and directed the DGP to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the applicant," he said, adding that the hearing for the bail of remaining accused will be heard further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)