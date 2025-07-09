Varanasi, Jul 9 (PTI) Amid a batch of petitions seeking a stay on the release of the film "Udaipur Files", a group of women petitioners and their advocates in the Gyanvapi case have demanded tax-free status and tight security for cinemas screening the movie.

They submitted a memorandum here to Additional District Magistrate (City) Alok Verma on Wednesday regarding their demands.

Also Read | Pappu Yadav, Kanhaiya Kumar 'Not Allowed' to Board Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav's Chariot During ‘Bihar Bandh’ Protests in Patna (Watch Video).

Advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi said, "The film, Udaipur Files, set to be released soon, shows the truth of Gyanvapi."

He noted that the "Muslim side has opposed the film, demanding its ban prior to release. We have all demanded that this film be made tax-free, along with security in cinema halls."

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Alleges Gang Rape by Friend and 2 Others, Says She Was Forced To Transfer Money and Robbed of Fridge, Washing Machine; 3 Arrested.

The film, based on the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur in 2022, is due to be released on July 11.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)