Bengaluru, July 09: A disturbing incident has surfaced from Bengaluru’s Sai Layout in Doddanagamangala, where a woman has alleged that she was gangraped by her friend and two other men at a residence under the jurisdiction of Parappana Agrahara Police Station. The incident reportedly occurred three days ago but came to light only recently.

According to the police complaint, the woman had visited her friend’s house when two men forcibly entered, threatened her against seeking police help, and then raped her. Following the alleged assault, the men demanded money. Under duress, the woman claims she transferred money from her friend’s account to the accused. The funds were reportedly moved to a betting app. Pune Techie Rape Case: Woman’s Anger Over Forced Sex by Friend Led to False Accusation, Police Reveal.

Shockingly, the victim also stated that the accused snatched two mobile phones and stole a refrigerator and washing machine from the house, allegedly claiming it was to recover a loan amount. Gang Rape of Israeli Tourist and Homestay Owner: Karnataka Govt Committed to Ensuring Safety, Says CM Siddaramaiah.

The Parappana Agrahara Police have since registered a case and detained three individuals based on CCTV footage from the area. The investigation remains ongoing.

DCP South East Sarah Fatima confirmed the registration of a gang rape case. “We have secured the perpetrators and are verifying the allegations. The woman went to the location after receiving it from an unknown person,” she said. Police are currently interrogating the accused and cross-verifying the victim’s account with available evidence. Authorities have assured that the case is being investigated with utmost seriousness.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

