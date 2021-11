New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Delhi police on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old man who is a habitual offender for allegedly molesting a minor girl at Defence Colony, said the police.

The accused is identified as a resident of Delhi's Paharganj and it was revealed that the accused was involved in other molestation cases before, as per the police.

The incident occurred when the girl was playing near her house. The man came near her and threatened her. He took her to an isolated place and molested her, according to the police.

A complaint was received on Tuesday by the Defence Colony police station. Accordingly, a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO stated the police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

