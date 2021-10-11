Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 11 (ANI): Many parts of the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday witnessed spells of rain and hailstorm, bringing respite from hot weather.

The change came as a much-needed break from the rising temperature.

Also Read | Karnataka: 7 Students Leave Home and Go Missing in Bengaluru After Being ‘Bored’ With Studies.

Meanwhile, paddy crops were reported damaged in many parts of the Udhampur district.

The Zoji La pass also witnessed fresh snowfall near Sonmarg of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | India Reports 18,132 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Lowest in 215 Days.

India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty wind at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)