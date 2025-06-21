New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): In a significant milestone, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been selected for the Transfer of Technology (ToT) of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

HAL will be responsible for absorbing, manufacturing and commercialising SSLV technology.

Also Read | Baghpat Train Lynching: 38-Year-Old Shop Worker Dies After Assault in Moving Train Over Seat Dispute in Uttar Pradesh; 5 Arrested (Watch Video).

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is a three-stage Launch Vehicle configured with three Solid Propulsion Stages and liquid propulsion based Velocity Trimming Module (VTM) as a terminal stage. SSLV is capable of launching upto 500kg satellite in 500km planar orbit.

HAL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) DK Sunil said that the selection for transfer for technology will enable indigenous production and further development of small satellite launch capabilities

Also Read | Ghazipur Shocker: Woman Files Complaint Against Husband, In-Laws After Being Accused of Having an Extra-Marital Affair.

"HAL's selection for the SSLV ToT will enable indigenous production and further development of small satellite launch capabilities, opening up new partnerships with domestic and international satellite operators," he said, according to a post by HAL.

"The Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is a compact, cost-effective, and highly flexible launch vehicle developed by ISRO to address the rapidly growing demand for launching small satellites into Low Earth Orbit (LEO)," the post added.

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) is a single-window, independent, nodal agency that functions as an autonomous agency in the Department of Space (DOS). It was formed following the Space sector reforms to enable and facilitate the participation of private players.

IN-SPACe is responsible to promote, enable, authorize and supervise various space activities of non-governmental entities including building launch vehicles & satellites and providing space-based services; sharing space infrastructure and premises under the control of DOS/ISRO; and establishing of new space infrastructure and facilities.

The agency acts as an interface between ISRO and Non-Governmental Entities (NGEs) and assesses how to utilize India's space resources better and increase space-based activities. It also assesses the needs and demands of private players, including educational and research institutions, and explores ways to accommodate these requirements in consultation with ISRO.

Earlier on Thursday, the HAL and French engine manufacturer, Safran Aircraft Engines, signed an agreement for the industrialisation and production of rotating parts for LEAP engines.

According to a joint release by Safran Aircraft Engines and HAL, the agreement signed between the two companies supports the government's "Make in India" policy and additionally follows the memorandum of understanding signed by the two parties in October 2023 to develop industrial cooperation in LEAP engine parts manufacturing, as well as the contract signed last February by both partners to produce forged parts. (ANI)

"We are really proud to expand this long-standing partnership with Safran and to develop our industrial expertise in forging processes for Inconel parts for the LEAP program," said D K Sunil, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL.

This agreement aims to support the strong growth of the Indian aerospace market and ensure the ramp-up of LEAP engines powering single-aisle civil aircraft.

Furthermore, Safran Aircraft Engines is developing a complete aerospace ecosystem based on the creation of new facilities in India and closer cooperation with its major Indian partners, such as HAL.

"This industrial cooperation is part of our roadmap to diversify our production sourcing and strengthen our industrial footprint in India, so as to support the growth of domestic air traffic with our LEAP engine and prepare for future requirements of the M88 engine powering the Rafale," said Dominique Dupuy, Safran Aircraft Engines' Purchasing VP.

Safran Aircraft Engines already has its presence in India, where it operates five production sites in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Goa. They already have a sixth site dedicated to the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of LEAP engines will open in Hyderabad by the end of the year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)