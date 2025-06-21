Ghazipur, June 21: A woman in Ghazipur filed a police complaint against her in-laws and some villagers, who alleged that she was in an extra-marital relationship with a man and publicly forced him to apply vermillion on her forehead. Priyanka Kumari, 20, filed a complaint against nine individuals, including her husband and in-laws, at the Karanta Police Station, alleging violence, police said on Saturday.

Priyanka, who married Rohit Kumar (22) in 2023, was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship with Pintu Gond, police sources said. On June 17, Rohit and his family members, along with some villagers, allegedly caught Priyanka and Pintu in a compromising situation in a field. Following this, Priyanka's in-laws and the villagers allegedly orchestrated a form of marriage by instructing Pintu to apply vermilion on Priyanka's forehead. ‘Caught Cheating, Then Married Off’: UP Man Wipes Wife’s Sindoor, Marries Her to Alleged Lover in Front of Villagers in Gonda; Video Goes Viral.

However, some villagers claimed that Priyanka denied having an affair, the sources added. Karanta Police Station SHO Mahendra Pratap Singh stated that Priyanka lodged the complaint on June 18. Based on the complaint, the police booked the accused under Section 115 (Voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation. Uttar Pradesh: Man Arranges Wife’s Marriage to ‘Lover’ in Gonda, Claims She Tried to Poison Him and Gave Drugs to Son; Woman Denies Allegations.

SHO Singh clarified that he has not received any complaint regarding Priyanka's alleged forced marriage. "In the incident of the woman being attacked by her in-laws, we have not received any complaint of her being married to another person," he said.