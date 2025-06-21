Baghpat, June 21: A 38-year-old man was beaten to death in a railway compartment of a Shamli bound passenger train, police on Saturday said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Shweta Ashutosh said the incident took place Friday on the Delhi-Shamli passenger train (number 74023. Between Fakharpur and Khekra railway stations, some youths allegedly assaulted Deepak, who was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Khekra, where he was declared dead. The Railway Police has arrested five people in connection with the murder, the officer said. Baghpat Train Murder: Man Beaten to Death Inside Moving Train Over Seat Dispute in Uttar Pradesh, Shocking Videos Surface.

The five were identified as Sanjeev alias Ponu, Rahul alias Baba, Vishal, Priyanshu and Siddharth alias Alice – all of them natives of a place under the Khekra Police Station area. They were booked at GRP Baraut police station under sections 103 (Punishment for murder) and 191(2) (rioting) of the BNS. Deepak was a resident of Patti Ahiran of Baghpat district and worked in an electronics shop in Delhi. He would visit home on weekends. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Kidnapped From Delhi, Beaten to Death by Girl’s Family in Baghpat After She Alleged Rape and Blackmail; 2 Arrested.

Shop Worker Dies After Assault in Moving Train

UP man beaten to death in a moving train over seat dispute In UP's Baghpat, a passanger identified as Deepak Yadav was beaten to death in a moving train allegedly over seat dispute. The train was bound Shamli from Delhi when the incident happened. pic.twitter.com/vxBGpbGwkW — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 21, 2025

Those who knew him said Deepak was the only son of his parents. He is survived by his wife, and a daughter and a son, aged 12 and 2.5. Three videos related to the incident that surfaced on social media showed the fight in the moving train and assailants fleeing after the attack.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)