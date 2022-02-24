Faridabad, Feb 24 (PTI) A 19-year-old class 12 student in Sector 3 Ballabhgarh allegedly killed herself consuming some poisonous substance tired of being harassed by a man, police here on Thursday said.

The incident took place Wednesday, and the girl was declared brought dead at a hospital, police said.

An FIR has been registered against a man identified as Anand at Sector 8 Faridabad Police Station for harassing and stalking the girl.

In her complaint, the mother of the deceased said Anand was the sole reason behind her daughter's suicide.

“My daughter was a class 12 student. She had earlier told me that a man Anand stalked and threatened her and pressurised her to become friends with him,” the mother wrote in her complaint, according to police.

“When I returned home on Wednesday I got to know that Anand had come to my house asking about my daughter. Around 8.00 PM, he came again, this time along with his brother Aakash, and asked why my daughter would not talk to him even when he was in love with her,” she said.

“When I threw him out, he went back but threatened to kill my daughter, who consumed some poisonous substance,” she said.

An FIR has been registered against Anand under sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 34 (common intention), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

“The man is around 23 years old but the family knows only his name. We have put his mobile on surveillance and he will be nabbed soon," said Inspector Naveen Parashar from Sector 8 Police Station.

