Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 22 (ANI): A large number of devotees gathered at Haridwar's iconic Har Ki Pauri on Sunday to take a holy dip in the Ganga River and offer prayers on the occasion of Ekadashi.

Himanshu Sharma, a resident of Amroha village, expressed his peace after the ritual bath at Har ki Pauri.

"We have come here with our family to take a dip on the occasion of Ekadashi. We felt very good after taking the bath. Everyone should take a dip in the Ganga river along with their family members," Sharma told ANI.

Another devotee, Arun Pratap Singh from Faridabad, praised the arrangements made for the occasion. "The arrangements here are very good. We are very happy," he said.

Ekadashi is a day when devotees honour Lord Vishnu and participate in fasting and puja rituals. The occasion is significant in Hindu tradition, and pilgrims from across the country flock to Haridwar to take part in the sacred dip and pay homage to the river Ganga.

Earlier, on June 6, devotees gathered at the Har ki Pauri to take a holy dip on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi, which is considered one of the most sacred days of the Hindu calendar.

Pilgrims from across the country reached the banks of the Ganga to take part in the royal bath and offer prayers to Ganga Mata. The event came a day after the celebration of Ganga Dussehra, leading to heavy footfall on both days as devotees offered prayers, performed bathing rituals, and chanted religious hymns.

A devotee, Vipul Sharma, said, "It is the eleventh of Ekadashi, and its bath is a royal bath. You can see how many faiths people are associated with this thing, such as our religion, Hinduism or Sanatan Dharma, and I say that Sanatan Dharma is not such a big religion for everyone."

Another devotee, Bhaisaheb Roshan Lal, called it a special day for the Hindu community. Lal said, "Today is the bath of Ekadashi. This is a special bath. Shiva's grace is such a pleasure. There is a good system of administration, and everything is good. All is good. There is safety somewhere, so there is so much excitement to go." (ANI)

