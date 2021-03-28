Haridwar, March 28: Seers of Haridwar will celebrate Holi this year without using colours or touching each other due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Departing from the age-old tradition of embracing and painting each other's face with assorted colours, the 13 akhadas (saint bodies) will instead use flower petals to celebrate the festival of colours on Monday. Happy Holi 2021 Wishes & Dhuleti HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS, Signal Quotes, Status, Telegram Photos and Wallpapers to Celebrate Festival of Colours.

"It will be a symbolic Holi in which flowers instead of colours will be used in view of coronavirus,” president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad Narendra Giri Maharaj said. Giri also appealed to people in general to keep the celebrations simple and ensure effective compliance with COVID-19 norms.

