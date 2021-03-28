Holi 2021 Wishes and HD Images: The 'Festival of Love', the most exciting event of the year has finally arrived. Holi celebrated on the Purnima tithi (full moon) in phalgun (corresponds to March) is undoubtedly the second most popular Hindu festival after Diwali. Holi celebrates eternal love between Radha and Krishna, which is why Holi is also called the ‘Festival of Love’. Holika Dahan, an important ritual taking place on the eve of Holi will be celebrated on March 28, while Dhuleti on March 29. So, let us spread some festive spirit by wishing our loved ones with lovely Holi 2021 greetings and images. Here’s a collection of Happy Holi 2021 wishes, Holi images, Holi HD wallpapers, Holi background wallpapers, Happy Holi greetings, Holi 2021 messages in English, and so on.

Holi marks the end of harsh winters and is all about celebrating spring. This is why it earns the name ‘Festival of Spring’. Holi is the perfect time to reconnect, repair broken relationships and friendships. Holi celebration starts a night before with Holika Dahan where people gather and pray that their internal evil be destroyed the way Holika, the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, was killed in the fire. The very next morning of Dhuleti, relatives gather and play with colours eats different types of sweets and savoury.

This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebration will be restricted to indoor only as no social gathering is allowed. However, you can reach out to your friends by Holi, Holika Dahan and Dhuleti wishes. And on that note, here’s a list of Holi 2021 wishes, Holi messages in Hindi, Holi Shayari in Hindi, Happy Holi 2021 greetings, Holi WhatsApp Stickers, Holi Images, Happy Holi HD wallpapers, Dhulandi wishes, Dhuleti messages, and so on.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Paint the Canvas of Your Life With the Colours of Joy, Love, Happiness, Prosperity, Good Health and Success. Wishing You a Happy Holi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holi Is the Day To Strengthen the Bond of Friendship and Add More Colours to It. Enjoy the Festival to Its Fullest! Happy Holi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Colourful Festival of Holi Bring You Good Luck and Prosperity in Life. Have a Happy Holi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holi Is Here Bringing With It Hues of Fabulous Colours. So, Soak in All the Colours of Holi and Have a Great Time. Happy Holi

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Wish Your Health, Prosperity and Business Achievements on This Colourful Festival. Happy Holi to You and Your Family

Happy Holi 2021 GIFs:

Send GIF With Message: Happy Holi 2021!

Watch Video: Holi 2021 Messages in Hindi

How to Download New WhatsApp Stickers for Holi 2021?

WhatsApp Stickers have been here for a while, but oh, boy, it continues to remain a big hit among anyone who is using the messaging app. Seeing the popularity of this feature, the Play Store is packed with new festive packs. There are new Holi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers that you can easily download and use to greet your favourite people in your contacts’ list. HERE is the download link. Enjoy the festive spirit and the bright hues of life. Have a happy and colourful Holi!

