New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday released 'Guidelines for Evaluation of Nano Based Agri-Input and Food Products in India' along with Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

The Guidelines have been prepared jointly by Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare through concerted Inter-Ministerial efforts coordinated by DBT.

"Nanobiotechnology has the potential to improve agricultural systems through an increase in plant productivity and better crop protection for meeting the changing needs and requirement of providing food to the growing population. Compared to the bulk form of chemical inputs in crops, use of nano-nutrients can reduce nutrient run-off into ground and surface water and thus can reduce environmental pollution," Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

Congratulating scientists, Dr Vardhan said, "These guidelines are aimed at assisting in making policy decisions by providing information on the existing regulations for nano-based products in agriculture and food and also to ensure quality, safety and efficacy of the targeted products. These 'Guidelines' would help policymakers and regulators to frame effective provisions for future novel nano-based products in the agri-input and food sectors of India. They will also encourage the Indian innovators and industries to develop and commercialize new nano-based formulations and products in these sectors."

"The formulation of these 'Guidelines' is one of the most important steps for delineating quality, safety and efficacy assessment of the novel nano-formulations which can be commercialized here. These guidelines are also intended to provide transparent, consistent and predictable regulatory pathways for nano-based agri-input and food products in India," Tomar said.

He further said that "The 'Guidelines for Evaluation of Nano-based Agri-input and food products in India' will pave the way for significant benefits for our mission on 'Doubling Farming Income by 2022' and National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture."

The present 'Guidelines' apply to nano-agri-input products (NAIPs) and nano-agriproducts (NAPs). These 'Guidelines' also apply to nanocomposites and sensors made from NMs and those that require direct contact with crops, food and feed for data acquisitions. (ANI)

