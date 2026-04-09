Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 9 (ANI): Taking a step towards accelerating development works in the state, the Haryana Government has finalised procurement processes and key projects of various departments. The decisions were taken in a meeting of the High-Powered Purchase Committee held late Wednesday evening at Haryana Niwas under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.Haryana Chief Minister chairs meeting of High-Powered Purchase Committee

During the meeting, approval was granted for expenditure of about Rs 1,028 crore on various projects of more than 10 departments, including Haryana Police Housing Corporation, DHBVN, HSIIDC, PWD, Haryana Agro Industries Corporation Limited, DMER, FMDA, GMDA, the Irrigation Department, and PHED. Through negotiations with bidders, savings of approximately Rs 96 crore were achieved, a release said.

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Saini stated that the primary objective of the government is to provide better quality services to the people of the state. He directed officials to ensure regular monitoring of all projects so that they are completed within stipulated timelines and meet quality standards. He added that he would personally review the progress of projects and emphasised that all officers must ensure judicious use of funds. Any negligence in development works will not be tolerated.

During the meeting, procurement processes for 11-meter-long PCC poles, single-phase and three-phase net meters, and 25 KVA transformers were finalised. Additionally, approval was granted for commodity procurement worth Rs 29 crore under the supplementary nutrition programme as part of the 'Har-Hith' retail project of Haryana Agro Industries Corporation Limited.

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A project worth Rs 5.78 crore was approved for implementing the 'Student and Faculty Life Cycle Management System' (SFLM) in government medical colleges of the state, aimed at enhancing efficiency and integration in the medical education system. Moreover, a project worth Rs 6.60 crore was approved for conducting surveys and preparing a DPR for storm water diversion from the Gurugram metropolitan area towards the Yamuna River.

The meeting was attended by Energy Minister Anil Vij, Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel, Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana, Public Health Engineering Minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa and Health Minister Arti Singh Rao. (ANI)

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