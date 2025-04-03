Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 3 (ANI): Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi chaired a meeting of the Unique Identification Implementation Committee (UIDIC) here on Wednesday, stressing the need for 100 per cent Aadhaar penetration across the state.

To accelerate Aadhaar registration, Rastogi directed all departments including bankers and department of post to ensure the full activation of Aadhaar enrollment kits at the earliest. He emphasized the optimal utilization of available resources to make Aadhaar services more accessible.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 3: Sam Manekshaw, Cobie Smulders, Vikrant Massey and Gabriel Jesus - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 3.

He further directed that special enrollment camps be conducted in both government and private schools to facilitate Aadhaar registration for students. Additionally, he urged the promotion of the M-Aadhaar App and My-Aadhaar Portal to enhance citizens' digital access.

Highlighting the importance of Aadhaar-linked authentication, Rastogi asked the School Education Department to run awareness campaigns urging parents to complete Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBU) for their children at the ages of 5 and 15. He also directed all the departments of Haryana to ensure Aadhaar-based authentication of beneficiaries of various services offered at AadhaarCenters and other offices.

Also Read | Who Is Kamya Mishra? All You Need To Know About Bihar's 'Lady Singham' IPS Officer Who Quit Civil Services at 28.

He further directed that the Aadhaar-based face authentication attendance system be deployed across all government departments.

During the meeting, Bhawna Garg, Deputy Director General, UIDAI Regional Office, Chandigarh, highlighted the need to increase Aadhaar enrollment among children aged 0-5 years. She proposed deploying Aadhaar kits at immunization centers, with collaboration between the Health Department and the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) to ensure full coverage for young children.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from various departments, including banking and postal representatives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)