Patna, April 02: Kamya Mishra, a 2019-batch Bihar cadre IPS officer, has resigned from the prestigious All India Service at the age of 28. Her resignation has been officially accepted by the President. Known for her tough stance on criminals, she gained prominence for handling high-profile cases, including the murder investigation of Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni’s father.

Mishra, who initially belonged to the Himachal Pradesh cadre, was later transferred to Bihar, where she served in key roles. At the time of her resignation, she was serving as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Darbhanga (Rural). Previously, she worked as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) at the Patna Secretariat, playing a crucial role in strengthening law and order in rural Bihar. Bihar Shocker: Nurse Stabbed to Death in Patna; Matter Seems To Be of Personal Enmity, Says ASP Kamya Mishra (Watch Video).

Who Is Kamya Mishra?

Born in Odisha, Kamya Mishra excelled in academics from an early age. She scored 98% in her Class 12 exams and later pursued her graduation at Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi. She cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2019 on her first attempt, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 172 at the age of 22. Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande Resigns: Senior IPS Officer Resigns From Service in Bihar Due to Personal Reasons.

Mishra’s career as an IPS officer was marked by her strong decision-making skills and leadership qualities. She quickly built a reputation as a fearless officer committed to justice. Married to Avadhesh Saroj, a 2021-batch Bihar cadre IPS officer, Mishra’s career remains an inspiration for young aspirants, particularly women aiming to join the police force.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2025 11:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).